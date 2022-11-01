Twitch’s new Guest Star feature goes live to all streamers

The platform still has the feature listed as being in its beta phase.

Twitch’s new Guest Star feature, which was originally announced earlier this summer, is now officially available for all content creators to use.

While Twitch’s webpage dedicated to the feature still indicates that it is in the beta testing phase, the platform’s support account on Twitter today noted that all streamers have access to the feature, which is intended to enhance collaborative content between channels.

The new initiative allows streamers to pull guests from their audience and give them a chance to appear on their stream, with video and audio capabilities. It is compatible with the platform’s popular broadcasting software like OBS and Streamlabs.

🛡️ Guest Star safety highlights



🚷 Streamers, mods, and viewers can report just the guest, not the channel

⚔️ Mod access: invite, mute, vet, and remove guests

🎦 See and talk with guests backstage before putting them on stream



Guest Star was announced at the end of June, and since then, it has been in a testing phase and only available to select creators. Twitch didn’t say in its post when the feature will be moved from being in a “beta” phase or detail what more needs to be worked on to complete it. Previously, the feature had a number of bugs that the platform noted in a post to its help pages.

The page for the feature still refers to it as a “work-in-progess” and encourages creators to give feedback on the tool. The page also suggests that creators use OBS and Google Chrome as their web browser. As you might expect, you’ll need to be on a desktop, not mobile, to use Guest Star.

As of right now, the feature allows streamers to bring up to five Twitch users on at one time. You must have viewer request mode on to get started, and the feature has tools that allow for the moderation of guests by the channel’s mods. Additionally, viewers have the ability to report guests without reporting the entire channel.