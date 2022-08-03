TwitchCon San Diego tickets on sale now

TwitchCon San Diego has officially opened ticket sales to the public, marking the return of the video livestreaming convention after a two-year hiatus. TwitchCon San Diego 2022 is set to take place between Oct. 7 and 9 in San Diego, California.

TwitchCon San Diego has three available packages for attendees. One-day passes are available for $129, giving brief access to the convention for one day only. The three-day pass, which gives full access to TwitchCon for all three days, can be purchased for $199. The three-day ticket plus party for $299 not only gives access to all three days of the convention but also an exclusive party located after the convention.

Beginning in September 2015, TwitchCon is an in-person convention dedicated to the massively popular video livestreaming platform. The convention has significantly grown since its inception, attracting thousands of attendees annually by connecting livestreamers with their viewers and communities, and even eventually developing international locations.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, TwitchCon was forced to go dormant as both the North American and European conventions were canceled for 2020. After nearly two years of TwitchCon’s absence, TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022 marked the official return of the livestreaming-focused convention. Now, TwitchCon will travel back to North America for TwitchCon San Diego 2022, the third time that it will take place in San Diego, California.

Twitch recently made waves regarding its COVID-19 protection requirements, notably not requiring COVID tests or masks, though encouraging attendees to wear face coverings. Despite initial backlash and concern from potential TwitchCon attendees, Twitch appears to maintain these standards for the time being.

Potential TwitchCon attendees can view and purchase all three ticket options here.