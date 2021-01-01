Twitch takes down MF DOOM tribute stream due to DMCA

It has been a sad day for the music community with the loss of legendary rap artist MF DOOM. As a tribute to the late rapper, a Twitch stream was live for some time in his honor replaying some of his greatest tracks, however, it was swiftly taken down due to DMCA.

The stream hosted by producer Flying Lotus had been promoted by multiple other producers including Kennybeats who was live on his own stream when the tribute was taken down.

After this, Kenny was quick to direct his chat to another stream live currently playing DOOM’s songs to thousands of his fans. As he was ending his stream Kenny also shared he would be joining them in the chat.

The DMCA issue plaguing Twitch has been taken to the extreme over the past few months, in situations where previously users were able to play music, they now must do so with the fear of facing a ban or not play music at all.

For many streamers who have been affected by the tougher policies, action has only been taken after their respective stream has ended, however, in the case of this tribute stream it was taken down live.

While the news of DOOM’s passing was announced today his family shared that his death had taken place on October 31. The cause of his passing was not revealed.

Currently, the most recent tribute stream to go live is still up and available for fans to watch, however, with the swift action taken against the previous stream it will likely be taken down shortly.