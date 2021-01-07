Twitch suspends President Trump’s channel

Twitch has followed suit with other social media platforms in suspending the account of outgoing President Donald Trump following an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol yesterday, according to Kotaku.

The incident resulted in Trump’s Twitter account being silenced by the platform early in the day due to numerous statements that were deemed to be in violation of Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy.

The move came after Trump made multiple posts to Twitter with the “purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes,” according to Twitter.

Facebook made a similar move later after some of the same posts by the President on Twitter were put on Facebook as well.

The President didn’t necessarily have anything on Twitch in the past few days, but according to a Twitch spokesperson, the situation at the Capitol yesterday was enough to deactivate his account.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a Twitch spokesperson told Kotaku. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

In the past month, Trump has only streamed three times. Most recently, he streamed his rally from Dalton, Georgia on Jan. 4. That stream only averaged 562 viewers over about an hour and a half.