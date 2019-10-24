Twitch streamers react to Shroud’s move to Mixer

Shroud revealed his full-time move to Mixer today. This change of scenery seemingly came out of nowhere and many fans and fellow streamers reacted accordingly.

Many of Shroud’s friends and colleagues on Twitch reached out to congratulate the FPS legend on his new deal. Much like Ninja, Shroud will be streaming exclusively on the platform and is launching the move with a free subscription to his channel until Nov. 22.

Shroud revealed the news on Twitter with a video of himself making a pro-wrestling style entrance to his computer. Many of Shroud’s fellow streamers responded directly to the tweet by wishing him good luck.

World of Warcraft Classic legend Esfand was one of the first to chime in, followed by fellow WoW streamer Asmongold.

Shortly after Asmondgold, TimTheTatman simply said “Y E E T.” Prominent figures in the CS:GO community, like Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, also showed their support for their fellow gunslinger. Possibly the most relevant congratulatory tweet came from Mixer’s own Ninja, however.

Ninja was the first big-name streamer from Twitch to sign an exclusivity deal with Mixer. Just like Shroud, Ninja debuted his move to Mixer with a limited-time free subscription to his channel.

Today, Ninja tweeted that “Shroud making the move to Mixer is seriously a massive move for the platform and the streaming industry.” Ninja added that he was excited about the chance to watch some of Shroud’s new streams.

Although nothing is publicly planned yet, a lot of fans would be probably be excited to see Shroud and Ninja team up for some battle royale action in the near future.