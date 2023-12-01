Twitch streamer catches alleged longtime stalker following him while live

Fitness streamer Spoachie managed to catch an alleged stalker following him while broadcasting live to his viewers. It was a tense and awkward moment on the stream as Spoachie pointed out a man who he says has been stalking him for four months.

The clip being shared from Spoachie’s Twitch channel shows him making a stop at a local family store. After talking with his viewers for a short time, the fitness streamer turned the camera around and showed the audience a man dressed in yellow staring at him and slowly moving toward his table. Spoachie was visibly and audibly uncomfortable with what was happening.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In the moment, Spoachie continued speaking to the viewers in the live chat. “Oh Jesus Christ… Hey, everyone. Want to meet my stalker? My stalker is right here following me… There he is… If you didn’t believe me, there he is.”

The man stared at Spoachie and kept slowly moving toward him while the stream was live. Another woman was seen in the store going about her business, while the man awkwardly stared past her toward the camera.

“Live on stream, I saw him following me into the family mart. See?” Spoachie continues to talk to the stream chat loudly, possibly so other people around him can hear. The clip ends as the alleged stalker sits at a table in front of Spoachie.

A man who is looking very suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Reactions to Spoachie’s clip have been as expected, with many noting how disturbing the man appears during the stream. Reddit user Travakh felt the entire scenario was incredibly unsettling for anyone. “He is that up close and also just stares at them, while muttering to himself, and looking giddy is terrifying.”

Luckily for Spoachie and everyone watching, nothing bad happened after, and Spoachie was able to leave without incident. But the situation was very worrisome for all who watched. Popular streamers on platforms like Twitch occasionally have to worry about fans who cross certain boundaries. It can become a very uncomfortable and dangerous situation for streamers who find themselves being stalked by a fan.