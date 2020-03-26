Twitch set to host charity event supporting COVID-19 relief

As the world rallies to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitch is looking to provide whatever help it can with a 12-hour charity stream this weekend laden with mainstream celebrities.

On Saturday, March 28 starting at 11am CT, Twitch will stream from its own official channel featuring a slew of celebrities from gaming, music, and sports. Meanwhile, on the Twitch Rivals channel, the platform will host a few tournaments for Fortnite, as well as one for UNO.

Twitch Stream Aid goes live March 28 at 9am PT.



Stars from the worlds of music, gaming, and sports are coming together to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.



The charity stream is meant to drive donations for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The main channel’s broadcast will primarily be dedicated to musical performances. While the schedule doesn’t explicitly say who will perform when, Steve Aoki, Sam Harris, Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic), Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers), Luke Steele (Empire of the Sun), Dan Smith (Bastille), and Jordin Sparks are among those set to be featured.

From the world of sports, there will be a wide variety of influential athletes ranging from Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman to Australian professional golfer and noted entrepreneur Greg Norman.

Twitch isn’t the first platform to take on an event to help fund COVID-19 relief. Last week, Facebook Gaming set up an event encouraging content creators to stream for charity in support of the United Nations Foundation.

The difference with Twitch’s event, though, is that this will be one stream run by Twitch itself with a number of high-profile, mainstream celebrity athletes and musicians.