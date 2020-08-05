Twitch Rivals to hold first Fall Guys competitive event

The latest game to take the gaming community by storm, Fall Guys, has been an instant sensation since its release earlier this week.

The competitive elimination-based gameplay lends itself to be an intense and addicting competitive experience. Players awaiting competitive events for the game will be happy to know its first looks to be in the works.

Twitch Rivals announced its plans to hold the event on Twitter, saying it is happening soon.

So, we keep hearing about this game…



And people keep asking “Twitch Rivals when?”



So… we’re making it a thing. Twitch Rivals @FallGuysGame.



Happening soon, @LIRIK pic.twitter.com/Mw9308W2Z3 — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 5, 2020

The clip that shared in the tweet includes popular streamer Lirik expressing interest in being apart of the event after a viewer suggested the idea. While the game remained in beta, players who received a key were able to get in on the action early from July 24 until Aug. 2. The number of streaming personalities who were playing the game built an army of eager fans ready for its launch.

The battle royale-style game launched to more than 500,000 viewers on Twitch and has remained steadily near the top in the days since. According to Mediatonic, in the first 24 hours of the game, more than 1.5 million new players joined the action.

This massive number of players in such a short time seems to have triggered some unforeseen server issues as players have been reporting dropouts and disconnection problems since its full release.

Aside from this, there is no doubt the game has been an overwhelming success and looks to become a fun alternative inside the competitive gaming community.