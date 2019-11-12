Twitch releases Studio Beta app to make broadcasting easier for new streamers

Move over OBS. Step aside Streamlabs. Twitch is taking over.

The streaming platform decided to take out the middleman, revealing today that the Twitch Studio Beta is available for download. The app is catered to new streamers, helping arrange their setup and personalize the stream without having to go through third-party software.

Twitch on Twitter The Twitch Studio Beta is ready to download. Starting right now, anyone can try out our streaming app designed for new streamers. Learn more: https://t.co/XyqpSHHS0A

“Twitch Studio is our free streaming app designed from the ground up to meet new streamers needs,” Twitch said in the Studio Beta’s FAQ. “It enables you to stream directly on Twitch and provides a guided and intuitive experience when setting up your stream. If you’re thinking about becoming a streamer or tried and gave up because it was too difficult, Twitch Studio is for you.”

The app will detect the streamer’s microphone, webcam, monitor resolution, and bitrate, according to Twitch. Twitch Studio is also launching with starter layouts and overlays that are easy to customize and user-friendly. And streamers will be able to interact with the community through built-in alerts and an activity feed.

Veteran broadcasters may want to stick with the tried-and-true programs, especially if they already put in the hours to make their channel look fresh and clean.

Image via Twitch

It’s unclear how well the app will work since it’s still in beta, but users can report bugs from the top-right corner of the app. And if there are any features or changes you’d like to suggest to Twitch, streamers can submit a request on Twitch’s UserVoice page.