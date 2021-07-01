Twitch plans to permanently implement discounted multi-month subscription pricing

Twitch is giving users who subscribe to their favorite channels for multiple months a little back with multi-month subscription pricing.

Twitch announced today this once temporary pricing for multi-month subscriptions will soon become a permanent fixture on the platform. For users who choose to subscribe to channels for a three-month period, they will pay slightly less with just a $4.49 price tag for a tier-one subscription. If you opt for six months then the cost is reduced once again to just $4.24.

📢 We're updating Multi-month subscriptions!



Over the next few months, the one-time multi-month discount will become permanent for as long as your subscription is active. The discount is on us! Creators will receive their full revenue share.

This means that if you know you’re going to want to stay a subscriber to a channel for the next few months, you’ll want to snatch up these discounted prices. The same discounts apply for higher tiers of sub with a three-month timeframe warranting a 10 percent discount and the six-month option getting 15 percent.

While the discounts are in place for those who purchase, creators will still get back their usual rate per subscriber from the platform itself. Right now, it isn’t exactly clear when the feature will roll out to all channels on the platform, but it will take place sometime over the next few months.