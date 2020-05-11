Twitch launches gift cards to use on subs, bits, and more

Twitch has announced the launch of digital gift cards which can be used on-site to buy subscriptions, gift subscriptions to others, Bits, and Twitch Turbo.

Gift cards are available in increments of $25, $50, $100, and $200. They currently come in five variations: Happy Graduation, Happy Birthday, Congratulations, Thank You, and Happy Holidays. They can be sent via email, text message, and email from yourself.

They’re rectangular. They’re purple. They’re powerful in the right hands.



For a new way to thank the friends, family, and Twitch community members in your life, click here: https://t.co/7Lbn7zo1DI pic.twitter.com/uUQjR4GLHd — Twitch (@Twitch) May 11, 2020

Currently, gift cards are only available to U.S. residents. They’re easily redeemed via the Twitch web site and gives the recipient a gift card balance to buy subs, bits, and Turbo on the site.

Gift card funds will be automatically applied for purchases made on Twitch, so it’s an easy process. Once it’s redeemed, all purchases made will use whatever is on the gift card balance.

The gift cards will be another way for someone to support their favorite streamer. Many viewers feel bad that they cannot subscribe, but gift cards are an option for the more generous among us to help out in their favorite Twitch communities.

This will open up a whole new stream of revenue for broadcasters, like gifting subscriptions and Twitch Prime subscriptions have done in the past.