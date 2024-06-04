Twitch is increasing sub prices in over 30 countries, including US, Germany, and more

Prices are on the rise again, and this time, it’s happening on one of the biggest streaming websites in the world. Twitch is increasing subscription prices in over 30 different countries, it announced today.

On July 11, the streaming giant will be boosting sub prices for multiple locations, much to the chagrin of viewers around the globe. Countries such as the U.S., Australia, Germany, France, New Zealand, and many more in Europe and South America have been affected by the changes Twitch announced today.

📢Starting July 11, we’re increasing sub and gift prices on web in over 30 regions: New Zealand, the US, and multiple countries in Europe.



🔴 You can bring your questions to Patch Notes on June 12 at 1pm PT.



📬We are notifying streamers and subscribers in these regions via… pic.twitter.com/dVLDgxZxGH — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 4, 2024

For example, American Twitch viewers will soon need to pay a dollar more for a tier-one subscription to their favorite streamers, going from $4.99 to $5.99. Multiple other countries will see similar price increases for their own subscriptions, with most European countries getting a one euro increase to their overall sub prices as well.

The company has confirmed, though, that content creators on the platform will be making more money as a result of these changes, which has surprised many fans and streamers. This does, however, mark another shift that could push people away from subscribing for their favorite content.

There have been plenty of changes to Twitch’s various systems and policies over the years, with many bringing outrage and confusion among the public and the site’s overall fan base. This upcoming price increase has brought forth fresh discussions on possible new subscriber benefits that could come alongside the change, but Twitch has not responded to such requests just yet.

