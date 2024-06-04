A streamer looking down at their monitor while streaming
Photo by Tanner Boriack on Unsplash, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Streaming

Twitch is increasing sub prices in over 30 countries, including US, Germany, and more

The tide is rising.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 03:03 pm

Prices are on the rise again, and this time, it’s happening on one of the biggest streaming websites in the world. Twitch is increasing subscription prices in over 30 different countries, it announced today.

Recommended Videos

On July 11, the streaming giant will be boosting sub prices for multiple locations, much to the chagrin of viewers around the globe. Countries such as the U.S., Australia, Germany, France, New Zealand, and many more in Europe and South America have been affected by the changes Twitch announced today.

For example, American Twitch viewers will soon need to pay a dollar more for a tier-one subscription to their favorite streamers, going from $4.99 to $5.99. Multiple other countries will see similar price increases for their own subscriptions, with most European countries getting a one euro increase to their overall sub prices as well.

The company has confirmed, though, that content creators on the platform will be making more money as a result of these changes, which has surprised many fans and streamers. This does, however, mark another shift that could push people away from subscribing for their favorite content.

There have been plenty of changes to Twitch’s various systems and policies over the years, with many bringing outrage and confusion among the public and the site’s overall fan base. This upcoming price increase has brought forth fresh discussions on possible new subscriber benefits that could come alongside the change, but Twitch has not responded to such requests just yet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Belarusian Kick streamer allegedly paid six figures to Champions League pitch invaders
Kick's logo embedded next to a bundle of PC hardware.
Kick's logo embedded next to a bundle of PC hardware.
Kick's logo embedded next to a bundle of PC hardware.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Belarusian Kick streamer allegedly paid six figures to Champions League pitch invaders
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 3, 2024
Read Article MrBeast surpasses T-Series to become the highest subscribed channel on YouTube
Jimmy takes over T-Series to become the highest subbed channel.
Jimmy takes over T-Series to become the highest subbed channel.
Jimmy takes over T-Series to become the highest subbed channel.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
MrBeast surpasses T-Series to become the highest subscribed channel on YouTube
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight postponed, new date to be revealed soon
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stand side-by-side as part of a promotional art piece.
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stand side-by-side as part of a promotional art piece.
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stand side-by-side as part of a promotional art piece.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight postponed, new date to be revealed soon
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Belarusian Kick streamer allegedly paid six figures to Champions League pitch invaders
Kick's logo embedded next to a bundle of PC hardware.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Belarusian Kick streamer allegedly paid six figures to Champions League pitch invaders
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 3, 2024
Read Article MrBeast surpasses T-Series to become the highest subscribed channel on YouTube
Jimmy takes over T-Series to become the highest subbed channel.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
MrBeast surpasses T-Series to become the highest subscribed channel on YouTube
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight postponed, new date to be revealed soon
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson stand side-by-side as part of a promotional art piece.
Category: Streaming
Streaming
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight postponed, new date to be revealed soon
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Jun 1, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.