Twitch introduces Multiplayer Ads

This new ad format is interactive for the viewers.

Twitch has begun testing a new ad model for its platform that promotes interaction from the audience.

The new Multiplayer Ads have been rolled out on a small selection of streams as part of a closed beta. Creators who have been selected to take part have been notified through email.

📢 We're excited to introduce a new ads format called Multiplayer Ads! Creators can run these ads which will:



• Count toward disabling pre-rolls

• Result in Twitch awarded Bits to the Creator based on poll interaction



📚 https://t.co/lfyU5sp3Dg pic.twitter.com/yIb9j0dIaU — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 17, 2020

Multiplayer Ads work by showing the same ad to all viewers before being given the option to participate in an interactive poll that will help the streamer earn bits for each participant. Running Multiplayer Ads will decrease the frequency of preroll ads on the creator’s stream.

Channel subscribers and Twitch turbo users may not see the ads playing due to their ad-free service, but in some cases, they have still been able to participate in the poll.

Currently, this feature is only available on the PC platform with the feature expecting to roll out to mobile users in December.