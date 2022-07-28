It's not the first time the star streamer has been accused.

Twitch star Imane “Pokimane” Anys has once again been accused of saying what some believe to be a racial slur in a clip from her July 14 stream that’s going viral, although the jury is out on whether it’s true.

In the clip, Pokimane is seen laughing hysterically after owning an opponent while defending a site in VALORANT while fans were trying to tell her what to do.

Because she felt like she had it in the bag, she appeared to say, “Like, uh, who asked?” while laughing. “I know what abilities I have. Chill!”

Twitter users say Pokimane used slur

However, after doing the rounds on social media, people claim it sounds like the Canadian-Moroccan streamer said the n-word in her response. “Nah, this is crazy!” said a Twitter user who shared the clip (embedded below).

It’s drawn almost 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people agreeing with them, including pro Fighting game player Victor “Punk” Woodley.

Not the first time she’s faced accusations

Pokimane has been accused of saying the n-word on stream in the past. The first time happened a long time ago, which she owned up to and apologized for, but insisted it wasn’t said with ill-intent or racial context.

The second time happened in March 2019 while playing League of Legends. However, Pokimane said it wasn’t true and claimed she said “This Anivia” instead, referring to a playable champion.

i said "this anivia" (shounded like "this nivia"), aka a champion in league of legends. smh when u found out keem is a fake gamer 😔



on the real, stop baiting likes by spreading lies. — pokimane ❤️ (@pokimanelol) March 4, 2019

Pokimane fans are’t convinced

Not everyone is convinced she said it this time around either.

One fan pointed out when the clip is slowed down, it sounds more like she said, “Like, uh, who asked?” rather than the n-word. But it’s open to debate.

Pokimane is currently taking an indefinite break from streaming and social media, so she hasn’t responded to the accusations that have appeared on several Twitter posts.