Twitch fans are offering over $1,000 to use the Golden Kappa emote for one year

QTCinderella’s Gala for Good saw streamers unite to raise funds for the protection of rainforests. While content creators brought special items from their own homes for fans to bid on, one item has grabbed the attention of Twitch fans everywhere—the special Golden Kappa emote.

Streamers from far and wide gathered together in Los Angeles for the Gala on Oct. 1, bringing special items from their homes to auction off to fans. From Ludwig’s sealed Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time game signed by the creators in attendance to OfflineTV member Scarra’s special TFT Air Force Ones brought by BaboAbe, there’s plenty for everyone to bid on.

One item has grabbed the attention of streamers and viewers alike though—the coveted Golden Kappa emote. One of the rarest emotes in Twitch history, you can obtain it for yourself, with the current bid sitting at $1,500.

The Golden Kappa is special by itself, with users that find it in the wild able to use it for just 24 hours. This version of Golden Kappa emote is even more special though, allowing the user to drop it in Twitch chats for an entire year.

Whether you decide to bid for the famous Golden Kappa or one of the other pieces of memorabilia, you can do so at Tiltify. Your money will be well spent, as it will be donated to one of the five charities that are fighting to protect rainforests all over the world. There are 13 hours left for you to bid at the time of writing, so go get something nice for yourself, and do a good deed while you’re at it.

