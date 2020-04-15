Twitch experiences brief connection issues, dropping some streamer viewer counts to 0

Some streamers had a little bit of fun with the situation.

Twitch has been generating more viewership in the past month or so than it ever has, but early this afternoon, some technical difficulties resulted in content creators view counts dropping to zero.

At little bit before 1 p.m. CT, while streamers like TimTheTatman, Myth, and Asmongold had sizable audiences of more than 40,000 viewers, those numbers suddenly started plummeting.

Some people posted in chats like Tim’s saying that the broadcast had gone down for them, but many others didn’t have the same issues. Despite people being able to continue viewing streams, the view count of streamers across the board plummeted to zero for a short period of time.

Twitch hasn’t yet addressed why exactly viewership for all channels blipped the way it did, but the issue seems to have resolved fairly quickly. At the time of writing , top streamers like Tim, Myth and Asmon were all back above 40,000 viewers.

Immediately after the issue started, a few content creators used the technical difficulties as an opportunity to have a little bit of fun.

On Asmongold’s stream, the highly popular WoW personality immediately started poking fun at the situation.

“It’s like a financial apocalypse,” he said. “Everyone’s money gets set back to zero.”

He then began to act overly excited as he watched his viewer count, which was temporarily cut to zero, climb back up quickly. By the time he was back above 10,000 viewers, a number he typically reaches during his stream intro, he had some words of inspiration for his chat.

“Honestly guys with the amount of support I’ve been getting today I think that being a full-time streamer might actually be something that’s in the cards for me,” he said jokingly.

This article will be updated if information becomes available from Twitch regarding the connection and viewer count issues.

