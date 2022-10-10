Tell us how you really fell.

The pressure was on for Twitch execs this weekend at TwitchCon with many streamers frustrated about recently announced changes coming to the way the platform shares revenue.

Today’s live studio episode of Patch Notes was intended to be a time for concerned creators to ask questions to executives about why Twitch is moving away from offering 70-30 subscription revenue splits with top creators, and vice president of monetization Mike Minton was the man in the hot seat.

Getting grilled by the show’s hosts, Minton did his best to stick to the company lines, but in a moment of vulnerability, he stumbled over his words in a way we can only hope isn’t some kind of Fruedian slip.

Asked how streamers are supposed to “earn more without a higher sub rev split,” Minton replied by seeming to combine the words “share” and “split” in the worst possible way.

“The sub rev shit…,” he said before laughing and trying to regain his composure.

Adding in a “clip that,” Minton and his colleagues embraced the chaos as Twitch chief product officer Tom Verrilli made a quip about being surprised that someone other than him was the first to use profanity.

“I would have guaranteed you the Australian was going to swear on stage,” Verrilli said.

While the slip up was humorous, the topic of subscription revenue share changes was an uncomfortable one throughout the hour-long panel.

Minton repeatedly fielded questions catered toward the topic, but given the company line, it wasn’t especially easy for him to give any justifications.