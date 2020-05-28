Twitch celebrates Pride Month with new emotes, performances, and more

With Pride Month coming up, Twitch is introducing a host of features for June, the streaming platform announced today.

Through the upcoming month, Twitch has prepared a lineup of LGBTQIA+ streamers to feature on the homepage. Twitch will also be streaming the 50th San Francisco Pride, one of the world’s largest celebrations for LGBTQIA+ people and their allies. The golden jubilee will be a virtual event this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll feature live and prerecorded performances on June 27 and 28.

Viewers will also be able to earn themed emotes throughout June. Show your support by subscribing, gifting a sub, or cheering at least 300 bits across all channels and these Pride emotes will be yours to keep forever.

Do you want to give your sub emotes a little rainbow flair? Using Channel Points will help give your favorite emotes a Pride makeover.

Twitch is also partnering with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youths. Twitch plans to donate $0.10 to the Project “for every paid Sub, gifted Sub, or Cheer of 300 Bits or more, up to a total donation of $300,000” until the end of June.

Twitch Pride T-shirts won’t be available this year, however, since the coronavirus pandemic has severely stalled the production pipeline. The Pride-themed gift card is still available for those who want a proud present for themselves or others.

Twitch Prime users will also gain access to Dream Daddy, a dating simulator where players will get to date, well, dream daddies. It’s certainly a departure from usual dating sims and will be available for Prime users on June 5.