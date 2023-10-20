Twitch backtracks on controversial partner rule in stunning TwitchCon announcement

This has been a long time coming.

Twitch users can now simulcast their stream on any other platform, the company announced in its TwitchCon keynote today.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy revealed that broadcasting on multiple platforms at once, previously only allowed for mobile apps like TikTok or Instagram, will now be allowed on any platform, including those like YouTube or Kick.

“In line with a coming change to our Terms of Service, we are now allowing you to simulcast on any service,” Twitch’s website now says. “We believe in giving you the freedom to simultaneously stream on other services, but we also want to ensure that the Twitch user experience is not compromised.”

There are some rules accompanying the change, however. For example, the Twitch user experience of the cast must be “at a minimum, no less than the experience on other platforms or services, including by your engagement with the Twitch community, for example, via chat.”

Other rules include not providing links to leave Twitch for the simulcast on other services and not using “third-party services that combine activity from other platforms or services on your Twitch stream during your Simulcast” like merging chats.

“You should have the freedom to decide which services you want to live stream on,” Clancy said.

This change to simulcast has been long-requested by streamers who want to try out other platforms, such as YouTube or Kick, without penalty or losing their partnership status and potentially earning revenue simultaneously on multiple sites.

The simulcast rule change is now live as TwitchCon weekend in Las Vegas continues through Sunday, Oct. 22.

