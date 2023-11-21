Twitch and Kick’s new livestreaming rival Noice launches today

A new kid is on the block in the streaming sphere with Noice launching a closed beta on Nov. 21 as a rival for the likes of Twitch and Kick.

Noice is described by its creators as “both a livestreaming platform and a deep multiplayer game,” enabling viewers to join in and play while they watch their favorite creators. Backed by entrepreneurs who have founded the likes of Unity, Supercell, and King, the team behind Noice seems to have experience across game development, gaming services, and more, coming from companies like Microsoft, Meta, Twitch, and Twitter.

During the closed beta, Noice will be available for Fortnite and Apex Legends creators, with additional titles potentially being released during the period—support for further titles will be based on community interest.

Viewers on Noice can make predictions on how the streamer’s game will play out and can rank up and earn new prediction cards, as well as creating their own 3D avatar that the streamer and the community will see. On top of this, there are no forced ads that interrupt the stream.

Collect cards and predict. Image via Noice

Meanwhile, Streamers can find a 70/30 revenue split and provide tools to help build an engaged and loyal community. You’ll be able to create and sell your own in-game items, Creator Cards, where you can use your most popular, funniest, and favorite livestream moments to create new items.

For both streamers and viewers, there is also no downtime between games as Noice “provides an interactive tour of the arena” that ensures “there’s no dull moments between games.” At launch, official browser support will be limited to Google Chrome and free for everyone, including content creators. All purchases of currencies and items are optional and you can earn Noice credits simply by achieving weekly goals and watching adverts—though they can also be purchased from the store.

Will all this be enough to compete with Twitch, Kick, and YouTube? Noice will likely need to snag some big names for that to happen, but it might surprise us all.