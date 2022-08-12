Twitch amends TwitchCon 2022 safety protocols following backlash over relaxed COVID-19 policy

In an update to its initial safety protocols, Twitch is now requiring TwitchCon 2022 attendees to wear masks at all times while indoors and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test up to 72 hours before entering the event.

TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will be livestreaming the exhibition’s official return to North America after a nearly three-year long hiatus due to the onset of the global pandemic. While the convention made its re-debut earlier this year by way of TwitchCon Amsterdam, the approaching San Diego conference saw early criticism due to its relaxed COVID-19 safety policies.

We’ve heard from many of you that you want a safer TwitchCon, so we’re updating our policy.



Masks will be required indoors, as well as either proof of vaccination or a negative covid test.



Let’s make the ultimate squad up safe & accessible for everyone: https://t.co/RKeBF6oVzd pic.twitter.com/MI4lMZ1Jdh — Twitch (@Twitch) August 12, 2022

Announced on Aug. 1, TwitchCon San Diego 2022 planned on requiring no masks, testing, or proof of vaccination to enter the event. Though the initial decision was allegedly informed by local authorities, thousands of potential attendees voiced their concerns regarding the safety policies and cited the surge of COVID-19 cases that occurred after TwitchCon Amsterdam.

After weeks of continued discourse surrounding TwitchCon San Diego, Twitch has officially updated its safety regulations to meet the concerns of its attendees. The venue will now require masks at all times while indoors, notably excluding outdoor events such as the TwitchCon party and KappaCabana. Attendees will also be required to either prove vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours prior to entering the event.

In this official statement, Twitch explained the reasoning for its sudden change in safety policy: “We want TwitchCon to be a place where our entire community can come together and celebrate each other. It should be an inclusive event for everyone, and that means taking steps to ensure as many people as possible feel comfortable with the safety precautions we’re taking.”

Early reception to TwitchCon’s policy shift has been considerably positive, praising the convention organizers for listening to fan concerns.