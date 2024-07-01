Twitch allegedly reported Dr Disrespect to NCMEC following platform ban

Dr Disrespect’s ban from Twitch was allegedly followed by a complaint to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to a new report. It’s claimed the complaint was filed by Twitch due to “explicit messages” sent to a minor.

According to a report by Rod “Slasher” Breslau for Rolling Stone (published on June 27 and updated on June 29), the messages sent by DrDisrespect were deemed serious enough to warrant reporting to NCMEC, an organization collaborating with law enforcement to address child exploitation.

DrDisrespect was banned from Twitch in 2020. Images via DrDisrespect/Twitch

According to the report, an ex-Twitch employee with knowledge of the matter told Slasher claims that Twitch launched an investigation into Dr Disrecpect following allegations he was sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

“After viewing the contents of the Whisper conversation, it quickly became clear the egregiousness of conduct and what actions Twitch must take,” the source told Slasher. “The decision to permanently terminate Beahm was relatively quick, due to the severity of the behavior.”

According to the report, a source claims Dr Disrespect was reported to the NCMEC on the same day of this ban “in compliance with federal law.” No evidence of a follow-up action from law enforcement has surfaced. Public record searches by Slasher and other investigative journalists have yielded no results either.

The exact nature of the messages was not disclosed in the report, but Slasher said three of his sources claim Dr Disprect was banned for sending “direct messages to a minor that included sexually graphic details” and two claim the streamer asked the minor about her about plans for the upcoming TwitchCon.

In Dr Disrespect’s statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on June 25, he claimed the messages “leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate” but hasn’t elaborated on it further.

Twitch’s past approach to sexual misconduct suggests a zero-tolerance policy, and its statement just before Dr Disrespect’s ban emphasized cooperation with law enforcement on such issues. Twitch hasn’t released an official statement addressing the Rolling Stones‘ report or the claims within it, however.

