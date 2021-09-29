Twitch aims to increase streamer chat controls with phone verification tool

Twitch has introduced its latest effort in the fight against chat-based harassment through targeted bot attacks with a new tool for streamers to moderate their chat room.

Through new phone and email verification settings, Twitch is aiming to reduce the number of “hate raids” on the platform that resulted in many users starting a #TwitchDoBetter social media campaign that included a #DayOffTwitch.

At the time, Twitch responded to the criticism by saying it was continually working to fight hate on the platform. But the company didn’t specify exactly what it was doing to combat attacks on marginalized creators.

Reports on social media surfaced earlier this week, leaking the potential for this new chat moderation tool.

Here is an English screenshot of the current implementation. (My original source didn't provide a screenshot as it's 'subject to change'.) pic.twitter.com/Cf4DRjc37b — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) September 26, 2021

For viewers, this update means that if a streamer enables phone verification requirements for chat and you haven’t done so, you’ll be asked to verify your phone the first time you try to type in chat.

You won’t be able to type in chat until you do so. But after you’ve verified your email and phone one time, you shouldn’t have to do it again to type in any chat that has either requirement.

Streamers can access this chat moderation feature in their Moderation settings that can be found in the “Settings” drop-down on their Dashboard. It will be under the section labeled “Channel Privileges.”

By default, all of these chat moderation options will be turned off. If you want to use this tool, you’ll have to enable it.

Streamers will be able to edit the requirements for verification to include all accounts, only first-time chatters, chatters with accounts that are only a certain age, and chatters who have only followed the channel for a certain amount of time.

Creators are also now able to set exemptions for VIPs, subscribers, and moderators.

Much of the notorious hate raiding that’s come to the platform lately involves bots that repeatedly make harassing remarks. By setting up these verification tools, Twitch is attempting to add another layer for those bots to get through.