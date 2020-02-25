TSM’s Daequan to stream today for first time in 2020

The last time fans saw popular Fortnite pro Daequan streaming was when he still had a Santa Claus hat on last December. After a month hiatus, the 25-year-old has finally unveiled that he’ll be streaming today, for the first time this year.

The talented streamer has been playing alongside Hamlinz and Myth as a part of TSM’s pro Fortnite team. He joined the team in 2018 but hasn’t been able to maintain a consistent streaming schedule due to several issues, including some problems with his spine.

Tomorrow: Streams start again ☺️ I fkin miss you guys & chat!!!!



Today: The first person I see who guesses the car I bought correctly gets $200 👀 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) February 25, 2020

“I think this really could be it, because every single test for every single thing for the past five years I been going through this stuff, has always come back negative,” Daequan said last year. “I’m healthy and whole in every aspect but this pain is too weird and it radiates up my neck.”

A long update thread:



I wish all these random health issues would go away. Its like one thing after another and I feel terrible all day. But on the bright side I felt like I was gonna pass out one day and started kinda leaning so I got up and started jumping up & down and.. — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) June 3, 2019

These health problems have been bothering Daequan for a long time, and because of them, he had to slow down his streaming career and content creation as a whole. Sitting down and streaming for eight or more hours a day can be straining and it made sense for him to step back.

Although Daequan didn’t specify whether he was going to be streaming on a more regular basis, he did mention last month that he’s “changed a lot of things in his life for the better,” which could mean that a steady streaming timeline might be in the works.

If the issues that have been plaguing him have been resolved, Daequan should be able to get back to doing what he does best—entertaining his fans and clicking on heads.