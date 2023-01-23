TSM players call out NICKMERCS for streaming Warzone 2 instead of honing Apex skills

They criticized Nickmercs for not fully committing to the game.

As TSM are busy training for ALGS playoffs, which are kicking off in two weeks, they expressed regret over some players not putting enough effort into honing their Apex Legends skills in ImperialHal’s recent broadcast.

They quickly pointed out Nickmercs, who’s been competing on the scene for almost three years. Over the last few weeks, the streamer has been mainly playing Call of Duty: Warzone instead of Respawn’s game.

“If Nickmercs isn’t going to take it serious, I feel like they have to get a permanent sub,” TSM’s Reps said. “When he plays Warzone all day for weeks straight, and then he has some Apex, he’s not gonna play well.”

He explained he understood as a full-time streamer, Nickmercs’ choice to play popular games on Twitch made sense but that he had to “commit to one or the other.”

Nickmercs has been playing in professional teams for almost three years, first with FaZe Clan and with Tripods since March.

The team haven’t earned much success over the last few months, however, missing ALGS playoffs after finishing 18th in the regular split.

Still, Nickmercs streamed Apex from five to nine hours a day in November, according to Twitchmetrics. But his schedule has shifted since the split ended and he now focuses on Warzone.

This can be explained, however, by the team’s schedule. They won’t compete in the official competitive circuit until March when the second split of ALGS Pro League returns. It means the team still has one month to get back into shape and compete.