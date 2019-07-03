Trihex makes Super Mario Maker 2 level creator rage delete their stage

Super Mario Maker 2 has been dominating Twitch streams since its release on June 28. It’s been the ninth most-watched game on the platform of the last seven days, which includes dates before its release. Big streamers play intricate levels for their audiences and try to finish levels as fast as they can.

Speedrunner Mychal “Trihex” Jefferson is one of them, and he was so good in one of his attempts that he made a Mario Maker level creator become the pioneer of a new kind of bad game behavior: Rage delete.

Trihex was playing a map and, like any speedrunner, tried to find the fastest way to beat it. He ran into a level skip that was quite significant, but apparently one that the designer made for themselves to access and test later stages of the level with ease. With that skip, he beat the world record for the fastest completion time of that level a few times.

But Trihex stopped when he was disconnected from the level because its creator deleted it.

mario maker creator rage deletes his level when trihex finds his dev path Clip of trihex Playing Super Mario Maker 2 – Clipped by wascallywabbbit

“Oh my god, we have a Mario Maker first,” Tryhex said while laughing out of disbelief. “I’ve never seen this happen before. I’ve never seen a rage delete.”



Trihex is an experienced speedrunner of Mario and Yoshi games, so finding that kind of skip is something his fans would expect. But when a creator doesn’t want players to do that, they usually update their levels to remove the skip instead of completely erasing their work.



That creator’s rage delete was good for Trihex’s channel. The clip of his reaction after finishing the level for the last time gathered over 300,000 views and has become his most-viewed clip on Twitch. He’s the sixth most-watched Super Mario Maker 2 streamer on the platform, and this event might help his popularity grow further.