Trihex doubts viewer’s solution to Super Mario Maker 2 level, is proven wrong

Twitch streamer and speedrunner Mychal “Trihex” Jefferson is an incredible Super Mario Maker 2 player. Since the game’s release last month, he’s been growing on the platform by completing seemingly impossible levels in the game, and he’s great at finding unexpected solutions for many levels.

Trihex has been so confident about his skills in SMM2 that he recently doubted one of his viewers. He was stuck in a level where he had to move some boxes around the map to reach tiles that were too high to reach with a single jump. The difficult part was one with a huge plant that Trihex had to use to reach a warp tile above it.

One of his viewers called Bigbenrox told him to “throw a box on the plant before you jump.” Trihex doubted it would work.

“I don’t think that’s how that works,” Trihex calmly said. “But if your idea works, I’ll gift you a sub. Your idea is wrong.”

Trihex tested the viewer’s idea and it worked in his first attempt, and he couldn’t hold his laughter. He made fun of himself and really gifted Bigbenrox with a tier-one subscription to his channel.

What happened to Trihex was a positive experience with backseat gaming, which is when people watching a streamer tell them what to do at all times. This isn’t a viewer behavior all streamers like or allow in their chat, and Twitch even made a tag for creators to specify i they allow backseat gaming or not.

Trihex rarely gets angry or frustrated during his streams, so his reaction to this backseat gaming situation is his standard approach to most of the uncomfortable scenarios he faces while streaming SMM2. He always reads his chat and sometimes reads a few suggestions when he’s playing, and this time he got a great result out of it.

If you think you’re good, take a shot the next time Trihex is online. But be ready to get mocked by his chat if your suggestion is bad.