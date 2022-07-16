Trash Taste is doing a live tour across North America, with tickets now available

Trash Taste, an anime podcast starring the likes of JoeyTheAnimeMan, CDawgVA, and Gigguk, have announced a tour across North America. This continent-spanning venture will be the group’s first official tour.

The Trash Taste Podcast first began in 2020, quickly gaining a significant following as the group discussed anime, manga, and otaku culture. With all three members living in Japan, the group notoriously strayed away from their anime roots and have become a prevalent lifestyle and comedy broadcast.

Retaining all three core members and playing host to other major content creators, such as LilyPichu, AbroadInJapan, Jacksepticeye, and more, their YouTube channel has reached over 1.34 million subscribers, with videos averaging over one million views as well.

Now, the show is going on the road as the trio have decided to return to North America for a fully fledged tour. Below are all the dates and locations of the event’s 22-stop trip.

Sunday, Sept. 25, St Paul, Minnesota

Tuesday, Sept. 27, Chicago, Illinois

Wednesday, Sept. 28, Cleveland, Ohio

Friday, Sept. 30, Detroit, Michigan

Sunday, Oct. 2, Toronto, Ontario

Tuesday, Oct. 4, Boston, Massachusetts

Wednesday, Oct. 5, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, Oct. 8, New York City, New York

Sunday, Oct. 9, Washington, DC

Monday, Oct. 10, Raleigh, North Carolina

Wednesday, Oct. 12, Nashville, Tennessee

Friday, Oct. 14, Orlando, Florida

Sunday, Oct. 16, Dallas, Texas

Monday, Oct. 17, Austin, Texas

Wednesday, Oct. 19, Kansas City, Missouri

Friday, Oct. 21, Denver Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 22 Salt Lake City, Utah

Monday, Oct. 24, Phoenix, Arizona

Tuesday, Oct. 25, Los Angeles, California

Wednesday, Oct. 26, San Francisco, Caliornia

Saturday, Oct. 29, Seattle, Washington

Sunday, Oct. 30, Portland, Oregon

Tickets are still available for purchase for all dates at Trashtastetour22.com, though the creators encouraged fans to purchase their admission sooner rather than later.