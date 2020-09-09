Trainwreckstv shares his thoughts on listening to music while playing Among Us

Among Us has seen rapid growth recently due to its popularity within the Twitch streaming community. Many of the platform’s biggest personalities have come together to compete in the murder mystery game against each other.

One streamer has been regularly active in playing the game Trainwreckstv has voiced his opinion on players who choose to listen to music while taking part in the game.

“In my opinion whoever plays background music in Among Us, that’s for the viewers, not themselves which means they’re too busy entertaining than playing the game.” Train explained. The game functions by players completing tasks around the map while two imposters attempt to stealthily take out players without being caught.

Often this means players will need to be paying the most attention in order to correctly deduct who the imposters are. “How can you be in a serious game that requires critical thinking, memorization, and attention span while playing music. Like how the fuck are you sitting there and taking that seriously?” said Train.

While streamers and viewers alike have been enjoying the game, it has tested the patience of many of its players and even seen a variety of different conflicts instigated between streamers. The competitive nature of the game can often lead to individual streamers feeling as though other players are not taking the game seriously enough.

The title that initially released in 2018, Among Us has provided some of the best stream moments over the past week and it has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.