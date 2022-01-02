Trainwreck gives away $1 million to his stream chat

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwreck gave away an enormous sum of $1 million to his chat during his broadcast last night. After winning a combined ten million over the past week, TrainWreck announced that he would fulfill his promise of hosting the substantial giveaway despite still being “down horrendous.”

On his Jan. 1 stream, the controversial gambling streamer proceeded to give away money to his chat in various amounts. To disburse the money across multiple lucky viewers, Trainwreck gave away sums that ranged from several hundred to nearly $30,000.

This massive giveaway did not go unnoticed. Trainwreck peaked at over 70,000 viewers during his giveaway, and the streamer’s follower count shot up by 48,000. TrainWreck also saw a spike in subscribers during his giveaway, rising from 30,000 to 51,000 in one day. The giveaway proved extremely successful for TrainWreck’s growth: he surpassed Adin Ross to become the ninth most popular streamer on Twitch.

TrainWreck primarily gave away money to long-time viewers on the stream. He also gave large sums to notable personal friends, however. FaZe Clan Halo pro Snipedown received $15,000, and Clayster, Call of Duty League pro for the New York Subliners, received the same amount. A childhood friend of Trainwreck received $35,000 in bitcoin.

Trainwreck is one of the most controversial figures on Twitch, and his gambling content has been met with mixed reactions. Even though gambling has become his primary content on Twitch, he has discouraged viewers from gambling large sums as he does. The Twitch streamer has also made significant contributions to several charities studying the effects of gambling addiction.