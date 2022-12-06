Top Twitch channels, November 2022: Gaules leverages esports to top the charts

With two big CS:GO tourneys, the channel had nearly 715 hours of airtime.

XQc is going to easily be the most-watched stream on Twitch in 2022, but Gaules is putting in work to solidify that second position with another month leading the platform in November.

Gaules’ 20.93 million hours watched was heavily influenced by esports coverage, as is often the case with that channel. The Portuguese-language channel included broadcasts of Brazilian CS:GO Major IEM Rio and the BLAST Premier Fall 2022 Finals.

With 157 million hours watched through the first 11 months of the year, Guales won’t be able to catch xQc, who has more than 212 million hours watched, but the streamer has little-to-no chance of being caught for second place.

Ibai is the closest to him with just 102 million hours watched.

Here are the most-watched Twitch channels from Nov. 2022, according to Streams Charts.

Casimito scores a goal!

With the FIFA World Cup making its first-ever winter appearance, some Twitch content creators have been afforded the opportunity to stream broadcasts of matches, and it was quite the boon for Casimito.

The Brazilian’s channel average viewership doubled month-over-month, and his peak viewership skyrocketed to more than 331,000. Out of 218 total hours of airtime, Casimito streamed “Sports” (i.e. World Cup coverage) for 177.5 hours. The category represented the streamer’s best average viewership by far with 53,554 concurrent viewers. His second-best category, Just Chatting, only had an average of 19,548.

Hasan wins during election season

The midterm elections in the U.S. provided an enormous boost for Twitch’s top political commentator HasanAbi.

With just a slight increase in his airtime, he saw a 14% month-over-month boost to his average viewership, up to 32,836, and a 22% increase in his overall hours.