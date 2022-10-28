TommyInnit and Tubbo realize they’ve been missing out on a lot of money for years

The convoluted nature of monetizing your streams on Twitch can lead to a lot of confusion. There are so many sources of revenue that if you’re not careful, you can miss out on earnings. And that’s exactly what apparently has been happening to a pair of popular Minecraft players.

Yesterday, the funny pair of TommyInnit and Tubbo were fooling around when one of them realized that for years, he had been letting donation money sit in an account that he never even knew existed.

“Tom, did you know that you have to claim your donations,” Tubbo said. “I just found out that I have in fact not received any of my donations over the last four years.”

Donations are typically processed through a streamer’s broadcast software, such as Stream Elements. Once a donation is processed, the money is kept in an account that the content creator must then manually withdraw from.

“It sits in a wallet and you have to withdraw it,” Tubbo said. “What can I say? I’m ballin’ now.”

All of this was news to Tommy, who pulled up his information and went to see how much money he was apparently missing out on the entire time he’s been streaming. While he didn’t say how much was in the account, it was easy to pinpoint the exact moment that Tommy saw the mound of cash he’d been inadvertently stockpiling.

“What the fuck,” Tommy screamed. “I’m rich! Oh my god!”

Despite only being 18 years old, TommyInnit is among the most popular Minecraft players in the world and he has been streaming on Twitch since 2018. Tubbo, who is also 18, has been streaming on Twitch for the same amount of time.