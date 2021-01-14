Timthetatman shares motivational speech for players at the bottom of the leaderboard

While being the worst on the team can suck, popular streamer Timthetatman shared a motivational message for those in that position.

In a post taken from his stream, Tim shared a minute-long speech in which he detailed the importance of having a player to fill that bottom spot and as Tim puts it, be the foundation of the squad.

A message to the worst one on the team… pic.twitter.com/pJIuaTE5Mc — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 13, 2021

Although it may not have been his intention, some streamers attributed Tim’s speech as motivation for himself, some even highlighting what he has done for their team.

The self motivation is palpable



Also I feel that — DrLupo (@DrLupo) January 13, 2021

Our team is nothing when you aren’t there, but me and @NICKMERCS sure as hell win a lot more. — cloakzy (@cloakzy) January 13, 2021

Even Twitch chimed in to show their support.

Gotta salute all the unsung heroes, after all. — Twitch (@Twitch) January 14, 2021

Regardless of where you place on the leaderboard, this motivation may be just what you need to help you power through the week.