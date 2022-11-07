TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect team up at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium to play CoD, football

As part of his sponsored streaming road trip, TimTheTatman returned to the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium with surprise guest and longtime collaborator Dr Disrespect to play Call of Duty and toss around the football on an NFL field.

On Nov. 3, popular YouTube content creator TimTheTatman announced his second annual road trip in partnership with AT&T. Visiting one venue a month until January, TimTheTatman took his stream to his first location in Arlington, Texas at AT&T stadium. A Cowboys fan himself, TimTheTatman was ecstatic to return to the field once again to present his stream on the jumbotron.

Promising a special guest to accompany him on the first leg of his journey, the notorious Dr Disrespect joined his longtime duo on the broadcast. Though DrDisrespect has vented his frustrations about the Call of Duty franchise and Warzone games, the two tested their luck in several lobbies in Modern Warfare II.

Dr Disrespect, previously known for his 70 yard toss with the San Francisco 49'ers



Hits a 30 yard dart to "verify Wipz". Reports say Wipz remains unverified unless willing to pay $8 a month pic.twitter.com/dY6EeOkhRc — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 7, 2022

Compared to the last time TimTheTatman took up residence in the AT&T stadium, the YouTuber had considerably less success in-game, though he still managed to put some several impressive performances. The true show came whenever Dr Disrespect took to the Cowboys’ field to practice his passing.

Partnering with the San Francisco 49ers, Doc previously flaunted a 70-yeard pass completion that impressed the likes of professional players. Though the furthest Doc threw was a 30-yarder completion, the YouTube phenom was still able to strut his passing prowess on an NFL regulation field.

Only the first stop in a three-leg journey, TimTheTatman will venture to Atlanta later in December before finishing in Los Angeles at the College Football Playoff Championship. With more guests and giveaways, TimTheTatman still seemingly has plenty of surprises up his sleeve.