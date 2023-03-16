Twitch fans have been going crazy over a female streamer who appeared on AustinShow’s Love or Host dating show and happened to have mannerisms similar to xQc’s. The resemblance was so uncanny, fans are calling her ‘female xQc.’

What’s more, xQc appeared on the show alongside her as a potential date candidate and even chatted with her, which made the similarities between their speech and expressions even funnier. It got to the point where Austin could barely decipher what they were saying.

Even xQc noticed the resemblance and wondered whether she was mocking him, which she denied.

But who is she really, and what’s her story? It turns out, she has been active on Twitch a lot longer than people think. They’ve only cottoned on now after seeing her in the spotlight.

Who is the streamer being dubbed ‘female xQc?’

Zastela is the streamer being dubbed ‘female xQc.’ She has been active on Twitch since 2017. In that time, she amassed 40,000 followers. That number, however, almost doubled after her appearance on the show. It’s currently sitting at around 73,000 and is still climbing.

Overwatch and Overwatch 2 are her main games. She’s streamed them for more than 1,700 hours, which is another thing she has in common with the juicer warlord, although he streams it less often these days.

Aside from that, she’s also done a lot of Just Chatting and IRL streams, as well as streamed titles like Genshin, Minecraft, OSU!, Runescape, League, and more.

Now that she’s gaining traction as ‘female xQc,’ there’s a good chance we’ll see her pop up in more collaborations in the future, perhaps even some co-op Overwatch 2 with xQc himself.