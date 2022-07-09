“This is ridiculous” – Asmongold responds to Activision Blizzard staff walkout

Asmongold is one of Twitch’s top streamers and is known for sharing his opinion on almost anything brought to his attention by his loyal viewers. Today, the star continued this trend by giving his unfiltered take on the Activision Blizzard staff walkout.

A few days ago, staff members at Activision Blizzard announced a walkout planned for July 21st in protest of Roe v. Wade being overturned last month. The community response to this announcement was primarily negative. Some fans believed it to be another excuse not to work, and others stated Blizzard had nothing to do with the Supreme Court ruling, making the walkout meaningless.

An hour into his Twitch broadcast today, Asmongold echoed these sentiments after hearing about the staff walkout for himself.

“I think this is ridiculous. If you want me to be totally honest with you I think it’s stupid,” Asmongold said. “It’s got nothing to do with Blizzard. Walkouts are supposed to be a protest of the leadership of the company. What the fuck are you doing protesting your own job? They didn’t even do this.”

Asmongold had nothing but harsh words for the employees participating in the walkout, even questioning whether anyone working at Activision Blizzard has ever gotten an abortion to prove why he believes the reversal of Roe v. Wade has no relevance to the company.

Asmongold and his viewers seem concerned about the impact of this walkout on the progress of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the newest expansion for the Blizzard MMO.