Ten-year-old ‘little Del Boy’ is selling empty Prime bottles and making a ton of money

We’re not sure what the record is for the youngest entrepreneur to have ever lived, but this 10-year-old in England might be pretty damn close.

Charlie Smith has taken it upon himself to seize the moment and sell empty bottles of Prime Hydration for a whopping 17% profit margin. The 10-year-old, now sporting the nickname “little Del Boy,” has been taking advantage of the massive hype and lack-there-of of Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration drink.

Charlie, like the other eager customers, lined up to collect as many Prime Hydration bottles as possible before they were ripped from shelves in mass hysteria. The youngster initially sold five empty bottles of Prime for £12, despite the original bottles being filled to the brim with Prime Hydration selling for only £1.99 a pop.

“Little Del Boy” started his entrepreneurial adventure by selling empty Hydration bottles on eBay, on his mom’s account. He’s also attempting to spread his reach to Facebook Marketplace.

Charlie’s been selling to people all over the internet. He’s been selling bottles at above retail price and continues to build his supply by purchasing bottles from his friends. This has only added fuel to the fire that is Charlie’s ambition. “I love it, I love making money,” the boy stated. “I want to be a businessman when I’m older.”

For those of you unaware, “little Del Boy” originates from an English TV show starting in the 1980s called Only Fools and Horses. The show featured a character called “Del Boy,” played by David Jason, and was a market trader. For those of you unfamiliar with the role of a market trader, they essentially purchase and hold onto the stocks, bonds, and other securities, then sell them off at a different price.

This is basically what Charlie is doing, though in this case, he’s obviously selling empty bottles instead of the previously full ones originally purchased.

Prime Hydration has been selling faster than hotcakes. KSI and Logan Paul’s energy drinks that were at one point standing tall and pretty on shelves have been ripped right off and sculled at breakneck speed.

Charlie’s father, Adam, laughed at how “ridiculous” it was the plan was working so well. Adam said that “he’s got about 25 in his bedroom now. He’s been going through eBay but he was going to try and do Facebook as well because there are other things there.”