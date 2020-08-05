T1 signs multi-year exclusive streaming deal with Twitch

One of the top esports organizations has locked into a streaming deal with Twitch.

T1, home of the only three-time League world champions, announced today it has signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream on Twitch. The organization said the deal will include T1’s League team and other T1 players and content creators.

We are excited to announce our exclusive, multi-year streaming deal with Twitch. We've extended our previous deal to include not only @T1LoL team, but other T1 players and content creators to host their gameplay and various content.#T1WIN #Twitch pic.twitter.com/4Y1PURUY4B — T1 (@T1) August 5, 2020

Faker, T1’s star player, began streaming on Twitch in February 2017 after spending years being watched by relatively few on Azubu. Faker was not the only one, though. T1’s entire team began streaming on the platform when their contracts ran out with Azubu. Despite most western League fans not understanding Korean, the players became a big hit on Twitch.

While Faker and the other T1 players don’t typically stream much during the season, they have all built impressive fanbases. Faker, in particular, has amassed nearly 3 million followers in the three years since he began streaming on the site. Park “Teddy” Jin-seong, T1’s star AD carry, also averages thousands of viewers every time he streams.

Since rebranding from SK Telecom T1 to simply T1 in March 2019, the organization has branched out to other games, including Fortnite, VALORANT, and Dota 2.