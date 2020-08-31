Here are the system requirements for WoW’s upcoming expansion, Shadowlands

An SSD is required to play Shadowlands.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A potato, a calculator, or even a wooden computer was all you needed to run World of Warcraft back in 2004. But now, it’s an entirely different story.

With Shadowlands, WoW’s eighth expansion, set to launch on Oct. 27, Blizzard has significantly increased the minimum and recommended system specification requirements for the game.

The graphics have been improved, raytraced shadows and variable rate shading have been integrated, and a neat little option to increase framerate has been added to Shadowlands. The expansion looks better than ever and that means you just might have to upgrade your computer.

Here are the system requirements for Windows and Mac.

Windows

Minimum requirementsRecommended specifications
Operating SystemWindows 7 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit
ProcessorIntel Core i5-3450
AMD FX 8300		Intel Core i7-6700k
AMD Ryzen 7 2700x
VideoNVIDIA GeForce GTX 870
AMD Radeon RX 560
Intel UHD 630 (45W)

DirectX 11 compatible GPU with 2GB VRAM		NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

DirectX 12 compatible GPU with 8GB VRAM
Memory4GB RAM (8GB if using supported integrated graphics)8GB RAM
StorageSolid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available spaceSolid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space
InternetBroadband internet connectionBroadband internet connection
InputKeyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supportedKeyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supported
Resolution1024 x 768 minimum display resolution1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Mac

Minimum requirementsRecommended specifications
Operating SystemmacOS 10.12 (latest version)macOS 10.14 (latest version)
ProcessorIntel Core i5-4670Intel Core i7-6700k
VideoNVIDIA GeForce GT 730M
AMD Radeon R9 M290
Intel UHD 630 (macOS 10.13 or higher, 45W)

Metal compatible GPU with 2GB VRAM		AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

Metal compatible GPU with 8GB VRAM
Memory4GB RAM (8GB if using supported integrated graphics)8GB RAM
StorageSolid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available spaceSolid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space
InternetBroadband internet connectionBroadband internet connection
InputKeyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supportedMulti-button mouse with scroll wheel
Resolution1024 x 768 minimum display resolution1024 x 768 minimum display resolution