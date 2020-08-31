Here are the system requirements for WoW’s upcoming expansion, Shadowlands

A potato, a calculator, or even a wooden computer was all you needed to run World of Warcraft back in 2004. But now, it’s an entirely different story.

With Shadowlands, WoW’s eighth expansion, set to launch on Oct. 27, Blizzard has significantly increased the minimum and recommended system specification requirements for the game.

The graphics have been improved, raytraced shadows and variable rate shading have been integrated, and a neat little option to increase framerate has been added to Shadowlands. The expansion looks better than ever and that means you just might have to upgrade your computer.

Here are the system requirements for Windows and Mac.

Windows

Minimum requirements Recommended specifications Operating System Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-3450

AMD FX 8300 Intel Core i7-6700k

AMD Ryzen 7 2700x Video NVIDIA GeForce GTX 870

AMD Radeon RX 560

Intel UHD 630 (45W)



DirectX 11 compatible GPU with 2GB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64



DirectX 12 compatible GPU with 8GB VRAM Memory 4GB RAM (8GB if using supported integrated graphics) 8GB RAM Storage Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space Internet Broadband internet connection Broadband internet connection Input Keyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supported Keyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supported Resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Mac