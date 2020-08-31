Here are the system requirements for WoW’s upcoming expansion, Shadowlands

A potato, a calculator, or even a wooden computer was all you needed to run World of Warcraft back in 2004. But now, it’s an entirely different story.
With Shadowlands, WoW’s eighth expansion, set to launch on Oct. 27, Blizzard has significantly increased the minimum and recommended system specification requirements for the game.
The graphics have been improved, raytraced shadows and variable rate shading have been integrated, and a neat little option to increase framerate has been added to Shadowlands. The expansion looks better than ever and that means you just might have to upgrade your computer.
Here are the system requirements for Windows and Mac.
Windows
|Minimum requirements
|Recommended specifications
|Operating System
|Windows 7 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-3450
AMD FX 8300
|Intel Core i7-6700k
AMD Ryzen 7 2700x
|Video
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 870
AMD Radeon RX 560
Intel UHD 630 (45W)
DirectX 11 compatible GPU with 2GB VRAM
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
AMD Radeon RX Vega 64
DirectX 12 compatible GPU with 8GB VRAM
|Memory
|4GB RAM (8GB if using supported integrated graphics)
|8GB RAM
|Storage
|Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space
|Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space
|Internet
|Broadband internet connection
|Broadband internet connection
|Input
|Keyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supported
|Keyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supported
|Resolution
|1024 x 768 minimum display resolution
|1024 x 768 minimum display resolution
Mac
|Minimum requirements
|Recommended specifications
|Operating System
|macOS 10.12 (latest version)
|macOS 10.14 (latest version)
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-4670
|Intel Core i7-6700k
|Video
|NVIDIA GeForce GT 730M
AMD Radeon R9 M290
Intel UHD 630 (macOS 10.13 or higher, 45W)
Metal compatible GPU with 2GB VRAM
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 64
Metal compatible GPU with 8GB VRAM
|Memory
|4GB RAM (8GB if using supported integrated graphics)
|8GB RAM
|Storage
|Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space
|Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space
|Internet
|Broadband internet connection
|Broadband internet connection
|Input
|Keyboard and mouse required. Other input devices are not supported
|Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel
|Resolution
|1024 x 768 minimum display resolution
|1024 x 768 minimum display resolution