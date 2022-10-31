Sweet Anita discloses health concerns that could keep her from streaming

2020 Twitch Ambassador Sweet Anita announced today that she will be taking a break from streaming in order to tend to some health concerns.

The popular creator was previously diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome and has been dealing with coprolalia, which sometimes affects her content. In a post to Twitter today, Anita shared a screenshot of a larger message from Discord explaining some autoimmune issues that she has been dealing with.

“I’m choking on every meal, puking 4 to 8 times every day,” she wrote. “I’m tired, I feel like my whole body has been hit by a truck just out of the blue and have to lay down immediately in case I pass out.”

Anita added that her mother is also experiencing health issues that she was reluctant to disclose further details about, but dealing with both her and her mother’s health concerns simultaneously seemed to be taking a toll.

“I’ve been pushing through everything and turning up to stream, drinking sometimes to reduce the discomfort on stream because I’ve been scared to take days off,” she said. “I even worked the same day I had surgery because I’ve been too scared to stop. I wanted to spend Halloween with you all, but I can’t bring myself to keep doing this, I need some rest.”

Anita did not say when exactly she intended on coming back to stream, but it appears as though she will at least be offline for the day. In the past 30 days, Anita has streamed for around 66 hours, averaging a little less than 2,000 viewers, according to Streams Charts. She regularly streams for three to five hours for at least five days each week.