‘At least throw some emotes in the chat for the police’: Streamer swatting takes a pleasant turn after streamer cop responds

After recently being swatted on stream, Twitch partner Nadia saw a stroke of good luck when a police officer with both streaming experience and knowledge was able to quickly defuse the situation.

Swatting is an illegal practice of notifying emergency services of false threats to send mass amounts of armed police officers and SWAT units to a particular address. This trend has unfortunately persisted across Twitch and the streaming space generally. Some of the platform’s most-viewed creators have stared down SWAT units due to false reports sent in by malicious viewers.

Though most incidents of swatting incur police kicking down streamers’ doors with weapons pointed out, Twitch streamer Nadia’s situation saw a much more pleasant turn. The officer responding to the scene was not only familiar with streaming and swatting but also was revealed to be a streamer himself.

“Can we at least throw some emotes in the chat for the police? Some hype in the chat, let’s go guys.” The police officer shocked Nadia’s chat with his familiarity of Twitch.

The officer assured Nadia that she was in no immediate danger and even promoted her channel. “Y’all blow her up the rest of the day, her stream doesn’t need to end early just because somebody wanted to be a jerk,” the officer said. “You guys have a great time, we’ll talk to y’all in a little bit. She needs five more subs to hit that goal, somebody give her those five subs. C’mon, let’s get that hype train going.”

The unnamed police officer streamer’s request was met by chat, granting Nadia her 200 sub goal before she had to speak with the responding officers. Certainly not all swatting cases go as smoothly as Nadia’s, but the repressible act at least had a silver lining this time around.