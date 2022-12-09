Surprising Twitch streamer who might never go live again owns fastest growing channel on the platform

Forget streamer of the year Kai Cenat and his impressive growth on Twitch, Spain’s manager at the FIFA World Cup, Luis Enrique, has the fastest-growing channel on the platform over the last 30 days with over 800,000 followers gained—but he might never stream again.

Luis Enrique went live on Twitch 13 times during the World Cup to talk to fans and answer questions about Spain’s preparation and performance during the tournament. It was a sort of press conference but only Twitch fans were invited.

Fans who expected to see Luis Enrique flaming opponents in Call of Duty or feeding in League of Legends were almost certainly left disappointed. His streams were solely dedicated to soccer and the World Cup.

He first streamed on Nov. 18, a few days before the opening match of the World Cup. After that, he streamed frequently but avoided going live on Spain’s match days and between the group stage and the playoffs. He went live for the final time on Dec. 5, one day before his team were eliminated from the cup by Morocco—ending his short-lived career as a Twitch streamer.

On that day, Luis Enrique confirmed he will only continue to stream on Twitch as long as Spain stay alive in the World Cup. “We’re starting what might be our last streaming session of this World Cup, but we hope it’s not,” he said, not knowing he’d be right a few hours later. Since then, he’s abandoned his channel and reserved his speeches for the press.

The money donated to his channel during that period will be given to The Enriqueta Villavecchia Private Foundation for Child Oncology, to which Luis is an ambassador. Twitch donations will help fund the creation of a special treatment center for children with cancer in Spain, according to Luis Enrique’s channel description.