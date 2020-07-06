Summit1g roasts Silver-rated players across all games

There aren’t too many things in gaming more frustrating than when someone who has a lower rating than you tries to tell you how to play the game. But that’s something that Twitch streamers have to deal with on a daily basis.

The idea of “plat chat” to represent all of the players who aren’t highly rated in their video game of choice is prevalent across Twitch. Even though Twitch streamers spend countless hours a day playing and mastering a game, they’re told what they should have done by someone who’s never competed on the same level.

Summit1g put those players in their place last night, though, after his girlfriend, LilChiipmunk, had a particularly rough night dealing with trolls online. At the end of his nearly 12-hour long stream, Summit said he was heading off to hang out with Chiipmunk to “make sure she’s happy.”

“Having a shitty day on stream sucks,” he said.

From there, Summit went in on “Silver chumps” who might talk trash online, whether it’s on a stream or in-game.

“You lose all right to shit talk when you’re a Silver player,” he said. “In VALORANT, in Counter-Strike, in fucking League of Legends, you name it. There’s not a Silver in any fucking video game that is good. If you’re fucking Silver, I should never hear negative words out of your mouth ever.”

Preaching a combination of inspirational wisdom and oppressive elitism, Summit went on to explain that players need to earn the right to talk trash through playing at a high level. If they can’t, they should just enjoy the show that streamers put on.

“I don’t care if your teammate is dogshit,” he said. “I don’t care if your teammate is wood. It doesn’t matter because you are still Silver, OK?”

Summit even went one step further to give a direct message to anyone who might have been talking trash to Chiipmunk in hopes that they’d see the clip so that they knew where they stand in his eyes.

“I hope you guys that were talking shit get to run by this channel, you see this video because it’s directed at you,” he said. “Suck my fucking cock you Silver player. I can beat you with my left hand. I might be able to beat you with my fucking foot, bitch.”

Summit1g is known for his heated rants and passionate actions in the moment. Perhaps his most infamous moment as a streamer was while he was practicing H1Z1 in 2018. After one particular death, he reeled back and punched his monitor. The act has since become known as a “1G.”

While this rant wasn’t nearly as emotional, Summit’s strong words carried a lot of weight with his audience that was primarily praising him in chat for telling off the types of players who are seen as equal parts unskilled and toxic toward others.