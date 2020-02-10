Summit1g admits to missing Grand Theft Auto V roleplay

Summit1g is the most-watched streamer on Twitch right now, playing Escape from Tarkov almost exclusively. But during his stream last night, he admitted that EFT isn’t the only game he’s interested in playing.

Summit has become known for his ability to take a less popular game and shine a light on it. In the past year, he’s drawn other influencers to play games like Sea of Thieves and helped cultivate the rise of Grand Theft Auto V roleplay streams.

POG return of Chawa ? – Clip of summit1g – Twitch Clips Clip of summit1g Playing Escape From Tarkov – Clipped by MySkillsKill

When a fan told him that he’s missed in the world of GTA roleplay, all Summit had to say in response was a disappointed “I know man.”

“It’s hard, there’s a lot of good games,” Summit said. “Well, there’s games that I want to play. I want to play Sea of Thieves, I want to play GTA RP, and I want to play this [EFT]. GTA RP sounds fun right now.”

Summit didn’t say if or when he planned on going back to either game, but no one should expect him to make a move anytime soon. Since the beginning of the year, Summit has spent 400 hours of airtime playing EFT, recording 11.57 million hours watched, according to Stream Hatchet data. During this time, he’s been the most-watched personality on Twitch nearly every week, including the past four weeks in a row.

In 2019, Summit’s most-watched game was GTA, a title he played for 977 hours on stream, recording 30.5 million hours watched. His second most-watched game was Sea of Thieves. He played it for 567 hours and recorded 14.28 million hours watched.