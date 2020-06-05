Summer Games Done Quick 2020 moves to online-only format

Summer Games Done Quick is canceling its physical event scheduled for this summer and will instead go forward with an online format, GDQ announced today.

SGDQ 2020 was scheduled to take place this summer in Bloomington, Minnesota. It will continue online from Aug. 16 to 23 and support Doctors Without Borders.

“We would like to thank the community for its patience while we were figuring out the best way to proceed with Summer Games Done Quick 2020,” said Kasumi Yogi, director of marketing and business development at Games Done Quick. “We’re excited to continue showcasing some of the most talented speedrunners in the world while observing best practices to keep everyone safe in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Since 2010, GDQ has raised more than $26 million for different charities, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, and the Organization for Autism Research.

“We are extremely excited that SGDQ will be held online this year,” said Jeremy Wells, fundraising manager at Doctors Without Borders. “We’ll be able to keep up the momentum of MSF’s biggest annual global fundraiser, while also acknowledging the challenges we are all facing during these unprecedented times.”

The whole event will be streamed on the GDQ Twitch channel this summer.