Streamlabs launches pay-per-view livestreaming platform called Lucra

Streamlabs introduced a new streaming platform today catered to content creators who want to monetize their broadcasts through a pay-per-view model.

Lucra, which can be found at Lucra.live, allows streamers to create, schedule, and organize ticketed streaming events, changing the way that streamers can make money.

Traditionally, content creators on platforms like Twitch or YouTube have made their living through subscriptions, ad revenue, and donations. On those platforms, access to all content is virtually free.

“These methods aren’t a practical approach to building a business for new brands and content creators looking to utilize live streaming,” said Lucra founder Tom Maneri. “We researched different ways to introduce additional growth opportunities for creators in the live stream ecosystem. Ultimately, we believe a live pay-per-view system will help provide a stable foundation for brands, businesses, and content creators to see meaningful growth.”

Lucra’s goal isn’t to target one niche streaming genre. Instead, the platform is looking to get content creators from all walks of life, including gaming, music, health, and education.

Screengrab via Streamlabs

Events on Lucra are free to create and the platform processes ticket sales. Content creators are allowed to customize their ticket price options. But using Lucra’s free option will result in the platform taking a larger cut of the proceeds from ticket sales.

The website also has paid options for content creators who want to earn a higher percentage of their proceeds. Streamlabs Prime members earn 100 percent of their ticket sales.

Screengrab via Streamlabs

This move by Streamlabs comes with streaming viewership at an all-time high. Following the spread of COVID-19 in the spring, platforms like Twitch saw surging viewership—and in October, Twitch saw a record number of hours watched.

At the same time, “cord cutting” by many families that don’t want to pay for dish or cable television packages has caused dips in TV ratings as people look for alternative entertainment options.