Streaming fish isn’t afraid to spend its owner’s money live on YouTube

The internet is a vast place with seemingly endless possibilities, where anyone who has access to a camera and a Wi-Fi connection can become a star. Apparently, that includes fish, one of which has been streaming its own content on YouTube lately. This unique fish was recently seen taking on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, using its unique controller setup to play through parts of the game.

The channel, called Mutekimaru Channel, shows one fan of the Pokémon games has set up a tank with a control pad, allowing their pet fish to use different buttons by swimming over them. The channel seems to host streams almost daily of the fish playing the game but also posts some of the best moments from the stream in compilations. This video shows the fish committing credit card fraud within minutes.

After winning against the Cascarrafa Gym, it seems that the fish had gotten tired of playing Pokémon and decided to go through the Switch’s settings after the game crashed. The first thing the fish did was change the user’s name from Mutekimaru to ROWAWAWAWA, which must be the fish’s own name, before opening the store.

After going through the terms and service, which is way more responsible than most players, the fish closed and re-opened the store. It then immediately went to the payment page, showing its owner’s credit card information to the entire viewing audience. After that, it opened up the PayPal payment services and sent its owner an email, likely asking to link the account.

The fish then chose to purchase 500 yen worth of in-game currency using its owner’s credit card, further committing its crime spree in front of a large viewing audience. After reading through some more terms, it logged into Nintendo Switch Online to claim its daily log-in rewards on behalf of its owner. It then picked out some avatars it liked and redeemed them before moving on.

The fish then moved to the Nintendo 64 section before downloading it onto the Switch. After that, it turned off the Switch, seemingly content with the level of mayhem it had caused for one day. The whole time, the chat was blowing up as people couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

The video ends with the owner attempting to get a refund from Nintendo, saying that the items were purchased by their fish. With this video doing numbers, it could be possible that Nintendo may see it and decide to help this player and their mischievous fish out.