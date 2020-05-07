Streamer turns down $20,000 sponsored stream because of gambling implications

Runescape streamer B0aty was struck with a predicament after his stream yesterday when an undisclosed potential sponsor reportedly offered him $20,000 to play a game on stream for a couple of hours.

The offer didn’t seem like too much of a dilemma when he told his chat about it at the beginning of his stream today. But then, he revealed what type of games he’d be forced to play—blackjack and roulette.

Despite having a large lump sum of cash offered up, before commission, B0aty said that he turned down the offer without a second thought simply out of principle.

“My rule of streaming is that I will never ever take a sponsor that is a house odds table game, no matter what the price,” he said. “Gambling addiction is a real thing. I get shit rich, but then I can ruin a lot of my viewers’ lives, and that would be in my conscience forever. I am the gateway so you have to decline that shit in my opinion.”

While B0aty is largely a Runescape streamer, he’s played games like poker on Twitch before. But as he later explained, there’s a big difference between games like poker, which pit you against other players, and games like blackjack or roulette.

“Now obviously I do take poker sponsors, but poker is not a house odds table game,” B0aty said. “It’s a game you can get better at. You lose all your money at poker, you’re a shit poker player. You lose all your money playing blackjack, you’re supposed to.”