Streamer Trainwrecks pledges to fund $250,000 in the name of mental healthcare

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwrecks will be funding and providing $250,000 for mental healthcare in his community.

The 31-year-old proposed his idea to an undisclosed organization that has worked with the United Nations (UN) in the past and they reached an agreement that will benefit Trainwrecks’ community. “I will be funding & providing access to 250,000 US dollars of mental healthcare to my community upon launch,” he said in a Twitlonger.

“And I have created an interface within a very credible organization for my fellow creators to do the same for their communities. No matter what amount you can afford, it will make a difference,” he added.

This is the first of three big announcements Trainwrecks will be making in the coming days. The streamer will explain the specifics and details of his mental healthcare funding and present the organization he’s working with on the project. He urged other content creators, especially those with a “lot of income,” to join his movement.

People who don’t follow Trainwrecks may not know that he has been privately taking care of his community’s mental healthcare since 2016, especially for fans that live in countries such as the United States, where healthcare is expensive and there is no universal healthcare system.

“Now, with bigger tools and assets at my disposal, I am able to scale this to a larger operation,” Trainwrecks said. The North American is one of the most influential streamers on Twitch and is close to reaching 2 million followers on the platform.