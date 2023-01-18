Streamer Jaycgee banned on Twitch amid subathon fans are calling ‘most low-effort’ ever

Streamer jaycgee, known for her collaborations with Mizkif, Esfand, and other Austin-based streamers, has been banned from Twitch during her uncapped subathon, an event many viewers have criticized for being “low effort.”

On Jan. 5, Twitch broadcaster jaycgee began her uncapped subathon, an event that would see her continuously stream as long as fans subscribed to her channel, which would add more time to the star’s streaming requirement.

Unfortunately, following a suspension from the Amazon-owned platform, viewers tuning it did not get to see the natural ending of jaycgee’s Twitch subathon.

There has been much speculation on the exact reason behind jaycgee’s suspension from Twitch, but the most likely theory comes from active viewers of her channel who say the 30-year-old was broadcasting movies and other media while sleeping or AFK from her subathon.

“She’s been playing movies while she sleeps/pauses the subathon for 10 hours plus every day. She even unlists her channel. Still amazing she made it that far,” one user wrote.

Some viewers have criticized jaycgee’s subathon, a streaming event that once began as a brilliant idea from YouTube star Ludwig that saw the broadcaster break the all-time subscriber count record on Twitch, many feel it has now become nothing more than a cash-grab from smaller streamers.

One user described jaycgee’s subathon as “one of the most low-effort streams [they’ve] ever seen,” after tuning in for the first time.

Following her ban from Twitch, jaycgee released a tweet seeming in high spirits, but gave no statement regarding the official cause or duration of her suspension.

Idk what’s scarier, getting banned or @TwitchRussel banging on your door at 7AM 🧍‍♀️ — Jaycgee (@jaycgeeofficial) January 17, 2023

Twitch has not released a statement regarding jaycgee’s suspension from the platform as of yet but when attempting to view the streamer’s channel a message can be seen that reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” confirming the ban is not permanent.